Why rice price increased by Tk 5 against cost hike of Tk 0.7?

From the head of government to many members of the cabinet have questioned the justification of increased prices of essential commodities. They have alerted people about syndicates and opportunists.

Still, prices of daily essentials including rice in the market are increasing unreasonably. This transpires that the government does not have proper control over the market. The market is not being monitored in the way it should be.

In a press conference on 17 August, commerce minister Tipu Munshi said, "Transport cost may increase by Tk 0.50 per kg due to increase in oil prices. But the price has increased by Tk 4. It is unreasonable. Most of the things in Bangladesh occurred unreasonably. Even though the ministers and bureaucrats may not see it that way, the people can feel it in their bones.