Investigate why BSFIC set up ETPs at closed sugar mills

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) has set up Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) in state owned sugar mills which had already been shut. The authorities say the equipment of ETPs were procured beforehand.

According to Prothom Alo news, ETP is needed to treat the residues generated from sugarcane after sugar is processed. BSFIC has set up ETPs in three mills that are already shut, spending Tk 200 million. Why was so much money spent in setting up ETPs in now defunct mills?

ETPs were set up at Setabganj Sugar Mills Limited in Dinajpur at a cost of Tk 80 million, Panchagarh Sugar Mills Limited spending around Tk 60 million and Rangpur Sugar Mills in Gaibandha’s Gobindaganj at around Tk 60.08 million. The ETPs were set up in 2022.