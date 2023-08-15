National Mourning Day: Embrace the ideals of Bangabandhu 

Today is 15th August, National Mourning Day. On this day in 1975, we lost the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was a visionary leader who tirelessly fought for Bangladesh's independence and played a pivotal role in the nation's emergence in 1971. The man who could not be killed by the Pakistani military junta, was killed by his fellow contrymen. August 15 marks as day of great tragedy in the history of Bangladesh.

On that day, the killers didn't only take Bangabandhu's life but also the lives of his entire family, including young Sheikh Russell. While Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were overseas, the nation's response to this brutal assassination wasn't as strong as it should have been. As a result, the 15th of August has become a day of mourning and reflection. Then, the murderers also targeted four national leaders who were close allies of Bangabandhu in Dhaka Central Jail before fleeing the country. Their goal was to leave Bangladesh without strong political leadership.