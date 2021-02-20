Halt market manipulation of edible oil prices

The government fixed the price of edible oil on Tuesday, but this has had an adverse impact on the market. The traders did not sell the oil at the fixed rates. In fact, the edible oil of most companies simply vanished from the market. This is a matter of concern.

At the meeting of the national committee on essential commodity marketing and distribution held on Tuesday at the secretariat, it was decided that soybean oil (loose) will be sold at Tk 135 per litre. And palm super will be sold at Tk 104 per litre. The price of bottled soybean oil (5 litres) will be Tk 630.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi expressed his hope that edible oil would be sold at the fixed prices. However, consumers were disappointed when they went to the market and found that oil was not being sold at the fixed prices. Traders in the capital city’s Karwan Bazar, Mirpur Section 1 market and the Mohammadpur Town Hall market said that the oil of certain brands have been in short supply over the past few days. The edible oil in the shops is from previous stock and so is being sold at higher prices. There were only four 5-litre bottles in three shops of the Karwan Bazar kitchen market. The other shops had none.