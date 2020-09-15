Handover the flats to the buyers immediately

But the housing authority could not deliver the flats to the allotted recipients within the stipulated time, while increasing the price of the flats in stages. In 2006, the authority fixed Tk 1.6 million for a 800 sq ft flat and Tk 1.96 million for a 1000 sq ft flat. In 2009 the price was increased to Tk 2.98 million and 3.59 million respectively. The applicants deposited the money in installments. Then the housing authority increased the price in 2018 again. The new price was set at Tk 5.2 million for an 800 sq ft flat and Tk 6.13 million for a 1,000 sq ft flat. The housing authority has violated the agreement with the buyers. The flat owners did not violate the conditions, the housing authority did. Then why do flat owners have to pay for this?

There is no clear reason for not handing over the flats to the customers even after 22 years of taking up the project. According to the agreement, the allotted persons paid half of the total price in four installments before moving into the flat.