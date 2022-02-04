Harassment of students in university halls should end

Chhatra League leaders and workers do not want to accept any excuse in this regard. Akhtarul Islam, a student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, was mentally and physically abused in the guest room of Bijoy Ekattar Hall on 26 January night by the leaders and workers of the BCL Hall unit. He lost consciousness. Later, when the aggrieved student lodged a complaint against six leaders and activists of the organisation, the inquiry committee found three of them guilty and suspended them from the hall for six months.

General students are often harassed by BCL leaders in residential halls but do not dare to complain. They believe they have to obey the orders of seniors to stay in the hall. However, the BCL leaders do not want to admit the allegations of torture in the guest rooms and forcing students to go to political events. They claim that the students voluntarily take part in their programmes. If indeed students are interested to go to political events voluntarily, then why do the leaders and activists call them to the guest room and torture them?