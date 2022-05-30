Have lawmakers lost interest in the parliamentary committees?

Parliamentary committees act as the watchdog of the government in the parliamentary system. It is their responsibility to review the bills raised in the parliament as well as to hold the executive accountable. They can also investigate any matter if necessary. But when the members of the parliamentary committee are not interested in meeting, how will they hold others accountable? There are also instances where some members have not attended the committee meeting even once in the last three years.

Until the fifth parliament, the concerned ministers were the chairmen of the standing committees related to the ministries. The Awami League government began appointing MPs in the place of ministers from the sixth parliament. The accountability of the executive branch cannot be maintained by keeping the minister as the chairman of the parliamentary committee. In this context, the decision of the Awami League government was appreciated by all. But now it is seen that the members of parliament have no interest in parliamentary activities. have they lost interest?