Narcotics cases: When will investigations to shirk responsibilities stop

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a drug trader, Tarek Mahmud, two years ago. The organisation identified him as the kingpin of a dreadful ice trading gang. But he was acquitted from the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court on 6 March due to lack of required witness and evidence.

According to the case statement, Tarek Mahmud was arrested from a flat on the second floor of a building in Baridhara, Dhaka, on 9 September in 2021. Five grams of ice was also recovered from his room at that time. According to this confessional statement, 100 yaba tablets were recovered from a car parked at the garage. DNC sub-inspector (SI) Sajjad Hossain filed a case with the Gulshan police station in this regard.

How could the person, who is the kingpin of a dreadful ice trading gang in the eyes of the narcotics control department, get released? What is the mystery behind this?