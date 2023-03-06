HC’s verdict recognising mother's legal rights is laudable

The High Court's ruling that a student can fill up either of the three sections for name of father, mother or legal guardian in the public examination forms is not only a significant step, but also a giant leap to eliminate gender discrimination. Earlier, both the parents' name had to be on the form. We welcome this historic verdict.

Prothom Alo reported on 28 March 2007 titiled 'Girl’s study stopped as father's identity unknown'. Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and Naripokkho filed a writ in the High Court in 2009 attaching the report, the final verdict of which was announced on 24 January. High Court bench comprising justice Naima Haider and Khairul Alam rendered the verdict after the final hearing of the writ. Earlier, however, the court had issued an order that year.