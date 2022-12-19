More interest in allowances than elections

First of all, it should be remembered that officials of EC including the CEC and commissioners get salary and other benefits from the government's revenue sector. Holding elections are their only responsibility. The last two national elections and the recent local government elections were neither fair nor participatory. The election commission is just following its regular course. Spending Tk 7,500 for every one and a half hour session on a trainer is completely futile.

The current EC may argue that they have retained the allowances for training that were fixed during the previous EC. Drawing example of previous EC example is not pleasant as there was a financial scandal during the commission led by KM Nurul Huda. The commission also created additional posts for training at the time. It will be very unfortunate if the current commission also follows that path.