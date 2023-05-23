Ensure health services for marginal people

The main feature of the community clinic is, it is a successful joint initiative by the government and the people, under which the local residents provide the land and also play a role in the management of the institution. On the other hand, the government bears all the expenses of running the clinic including the appointment of staff. The clinic offers healthcare for mothers, newborns and children under an Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI), reproductive health and family planning services and treatment for general injuries.

Each clinic has immunisations facilities for children and mothers. Non-contagious diseases such as diabetes or hypertension are diagnosed in the clinic. It also provides education on nutrition beside health education. The health workers provide symptom-based treatment and counselling to the elderly, adolescents and the people with disability. Children are provided with micronutrient packets from the clinic in addition to essential medicines. Last March, the prime minister also directed community clinics to provide free insulin to diabetic patients.