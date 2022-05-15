If DCs oversee pourashavas, why have elected representatives?

Deputy commissioners (DC) were already in charge of supervision in the second and third class pourashavas (municipalities). The purpose of the proposal made by the ministry of local government to grant supervision power to DCs in 194 first class pourashavas has been questioned. Article 59 of the constitution details how local government should be conducted. But the various governments have not always complied with those directives.

According to the Upazila Parishad Act, employees of 17 divisions under 12 ministries are assigned to work with field level upazila parishad. But the UNO presides over the committees formed to carry out the activities of these divisions by issuing circulars of various ministries and departments. The objections of the elected representatives were not taken into account. As a result, the Upazila Parishad turned ineffective. Upazila Parishad chairmen are simply figurative heads there.