Why no progress in investigation even after 10 months

The attack on the Prothom Alo office was not only a dark chapter in the history of Bangladesh’s media, but also part of an attempt to silence freedom of expression and democracy.

Following the attack at midnight on 18 December last year, a case was filed at Tejgaon Police Station in Dhaka on 21 December under several provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Cyber Security Act, the Special Powers Act and the Penal Code. It is deeply disappointing and concerning that the investigation has made so little progress.

A report by Prothom Alo says the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has failed to complete its investigation even after 10 and a half months have passed since the attack, vandalism, looting and arson at the Prothom Alo building.