Who to blame for the shooting and clashes in Natore?

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) carried out a sit-in programme across the country in protest of price hike of daily essentials and demanding election under a nonpartisan government on 1 April. The programme was held peacefully except for police obstacles in some places.

But the activities of Awami League and BNP leaders and activists in Natore not only destroyed peace but also instigated shooting. A picture published in Prothom Alo shows the Natore BNP convener Shahidul Islam firing with his licensed pistol at his opponent. The picture went viral on social media. BNP leaders alleged that Shahidul fired to protect himself from the attack of AL leaders and activists. Did the BNP leader come prepared to join the rally? Besides, why did the AL leaders and activists attack the BNP men to foil the programme?