Who to blame for the shooting and clashes in Natore?

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) carried out a sit-in programme across the country in protest of price hike of daily essentials and demanding election under a nonpartisan government on 1 April. The programme was held peacefully except for police obstacles in some places.
But the activities of Awami League and BNP leaders and activists in Natore not only destroyed peace but also instigated shooting. A picture published in Prothom Alo shows the Natore BNP convener Shahidul Islam firing with his licensed pistol at his opponent. The picture went viral on social media. BNP leaders alleged that Shahidul fired to protect himself from the attack of AL leaders and activists. Did the BNP leader come prepared to join the rally? Besides, why did the AL leaders and activists attack the BNP men to foil the programme?
In a democratic system, all political parties will communicate with the people through their programmes and statements. Calling for counter programmes to quell each other’s political activities is not only unwarranted but also deplorable. Awami League leaders strongly criticised BNP's political programme causing immense sufferings to the people during the month of Ramadan.
The leaders and activists of the party stage counter programmes to foil BNP’s programme. When Natore district BNP declared a sit-in programme in the township's grounds, Awami League announced that they would not let it happen. Leaders and workers of both parties clashed when both the parties started rallying at a nearby place in Alaipur of Natore city on Saturday afternoon. The police could not control the situation despite creating a human wall on the road. At least 35 leaders and activists of both sides were injured in the clash. Some of them are in critical condition.
A case has been filed against 150 people, naming 26 people including district BNP convener Shahidul Islam following the incident. We witnessed before that AL calls for programmes on the same day BNP announces to hold a programme. Naturally, the question arises, why did the local Awami League leaders take to the streets to obstruct BNP's program in Natore? Why did they hold programme at the same place at the same time? If Awami League manifests this as a strategy, it only indicates their political weakness.
Officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station Nasim Ahmed said, "Shahidul Islam's pistol has been seized for the purpose of investigating the case. It is necessary to investigate under what circumstances and at whom he fired how many shots.” But no action or case was registered against any Awami League leader for the attack on the BNP rally.
All parties must stop provocative activities following political programmes. A fair investigation into the Natore incident should be conducted. Action should be taken against those who violated the law. There is no scope to take a side.
Political leaders should avoid calling for counter-programmes at the national or local level to avoid conflicts. If they cannot handle the party leaders and activists, they must take the responsibility of the clashes too.