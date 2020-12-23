Implement the stimulus package quickly for migrant workers

A large number of Bangladeshi migrant workers are facing new and serious problems as the Saudi government temporarily suspends flights from all countries of the world due to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom. This is a bad news when the national economy is trying to deal with the multifaceted economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Saudi Arabia is the destination of the largest number of migrant workers from Bangladesh. We earn huge amount of foreign currencies from that country every year. If the new air ban lasts for at least two weeks, workers who were ready to go to Saudi Arabia will face difficulties and financial losses.

Due to the lack of employment opportunities in the country, the tendency to go abroad among the workers is so high that they want to go abroad no matter how much risks they have to take. More than 200,000 Bangladeshi workers have gone to different countries of the world till last Monday even during this year when pandemic is ravaging the global economy. It could then be estimated that how many people in this country wish to risk their lives for livelihoods.