Inaction of EC unacceptable

The result in second phase of pourashava (municipal) election turned out to be same as in the first. Awami League candidates won 16 seats while the BNP candidate won 2 seats among 26 municipal areas in the first phase. In the second phase among 60 pourashavas, AL candidates took holds of 46 seats while BNP got only 4 seats. Independent candidates won remaining 9 seats.

The election commission officials who took up responsibility to ensure people’s voting rights have failed to perform their duties. The prerequisite for holding a participatory election is to ensure a level playing field for the opponents throughout the voting process. But the nation observed one particular party members and activists on the campaign field and paramount presence of them in the polling centres. The opponent leaders and their supporters, even if they moved away from the field, must be forced to do so.

The election commission was responsible for protecting all the participating parties equally and make them follow the rules. Sporadic clashes, violence, violation of rules and arson took place in different places as the EC failed to carry on its duties properly. It was sad that an elected councillor was killed by alleged supporters of his opponent candidate in Sirajganj.