Include everyone in the society to implement restrictions effectively

Bangladesh will be under strict restrictions or lockdown from Thursday to curb the growing coronavirus infection. These restrictions will be in place from 8:00 am on 1 July to 12:00 midnight on 7 July. After the cabinet meeting on Monday, the cabinet secretary announced the government's decision, saying people would not be able to leave their homes without emergency.

In addition to the police, BGB, battalion police and army will be on patrol to enforce strict restrictions. He also remarked that the lockdown could be extended for another week if necessary.

Earlier, the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a shutdown to stem the sharp increase in the infections across the country.