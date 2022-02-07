Inquiry committee of experts should be formed

But before taking such action, the exact cause of death of animals must be identified. It does not seem likely that the inquiry committee set up by the Ministry of Environment, Wildlife and Climate Change led by a bureaucrat, will find the truth. There needs to be a committee of experts, including university professors. It the inquiry is conducted by the officers or bureaucrats of the same department, they will want to protect the park officials.

Second, it is important to consider how appropriate it is to keep the safari park open to visitors, even after so many animals have died. coronavirus is still on the rise. In that case, the safari park should be closed for a while. The incident should be properly investigated and those responsible should be identified. After that, in the light of the recommendation of the inquiry committee, it will be decided whether the park will be open or closed. We can't kill so many animals in the name of a safari park. Animal deaths have not only happened at Bangabandhu Safari Park, but also at Rangpur Zoo. Therefore, the authorities take things casually.