Is it that hard to make list of workers unemployed due to coronavirus?

The importance of having a database of every citizen of Bangladesh, including workers, has been proven once again. In May this year, when the country's industrial sector came to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, the workers lost their jobs. The European Union (EU) and the German government came forward to help the workers of Bangladesh. They announced assistance 113 million euros, equivalent to Tk 11.35 billion, to help unemployed workers.

The primary responsibility to compile the list of workers lies with the concerned factories. Later it is up to the owners' association of the concerned sector to check and sort the list.