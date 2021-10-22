Is there no one to listen to the consumers?

At a meeting held at the Commerce Ministry on Monday, a representative of the Bangladesh Consumer Association (CAB) questioned the rationale for raising the price of edible oil. The oil that is now in stock in the market is supposed to last for three months. So why will the price of edible oil be increased now on the pretext of the international market? Traders have argued that they have suffered a lot in pandemic. They will not be able to survive without reparation now.

Even if we assume that traders in corona have suffered some losses, we also need to know how much profit they have made. If edible oil for three months is already in stock, then there can be no scope to increase the prices. The price of newly imported oil can be increased after the stock runs out. Besides, traders import crude oil from abroad and refine it here. Although the price of oil has increased in the international market, the cost of refining has not increased.