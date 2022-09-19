When will the ministries wake up?

According to a Prothom Alo report, 17 ministries could not spend one per cent of the allocation from the budget for the 2022-23 in July-August, with foreign, youth and sports, and home ministry’s Public Security Division spending nothing at all. Some Tk 18.78 billion was allocated for 30 projects of these ministries and departments.

These were revealed by the latest data of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning ministry. So, there is no opportunity to term these as the propaganda of the oppositions or the stories made up by the media. Why do the ministries remain asleep since the beginning of the year?