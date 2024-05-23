Women lag behind in internet use: Remove financial and social barriers

The information on internet use in Bangladesh, which has come up in a report titled 'the mobile gender gap report-2024' by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), is disappointing. According to the report, women in Bangladesh are trailing significantly in mobile internet usage compared to their male counterparts and women in other Asian countries.

GSMA report says the global mobile network monitoring entity mentioned that only 24 per cent of women in Bangladesh have access to mobile internet services, while the percentage is 40 per cent for men. 53 per cent of men use the internet and 37 per cent of women use the internet in India. The ratio is 69 per cent and 63 per cent in Indonesia and 53 per cent and 33 per cent in Pakistan.

This means 60 per cent of men are out of internet service while 76 per cent of women are out of internet service. According to the report in 2020, 33 per cent of men used mobile phones and 16 per cent of women would use mobile phones. So the use of the internet has increased a little bit. But that is far behind than the neighbouring countries.