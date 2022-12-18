Fardin's death: Are investigating agency findings reliable?

The case pertaining to the murder of Fardin Nur, student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was investigated by the Detective Branch (DB) of Police and elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). In the beginning, the two agencies were contradicting each other with different findings. But now they are on the same page, asserting that Fardin committed suicide, and was not murdered. Financial hardship and depression have been cited as reasons for this.

Anybody can experience depression and financial hardship. But suicide due to that is not a common. DB police invited Fardin’s classmates to explain the possibility of theory to them and this gave rise to further questions. What is the proof that Fardin is the person who jumped from the Sultana Kamal bridge? Fardin's father Kazi Nur Uddin rejected the findings of the investigation agency and said, "My son cannot commit suicide. He was killed in a planned manner.”