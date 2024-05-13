Dropout: Take pragmatic steps to keep students in school

The information that 41 per cent of students from 5 to 24 years of age remain outside of educational activities in the country is very alarming, especially when the government is planning a revolutionary change in the education sector through a new curriculum.

The total population of that age group in the country is 63.7 million. Of them 59.28 per cent are in education, says a survey report of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

It was said in a discussion titled ‘Challenges for education of out-of-school children: Where is the solution’, organised by Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), that about 14 per cent of the students enrolled in primary school dropout before completing their education. The rate increases to 36 per cent in secondary school. Then there is the college and university level. This suggests that nearly 50 per cent of the students are not able to cross the primary and secondary school levels.