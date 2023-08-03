Fictitious case again: How can a dead be engaged in 'terror activities'?

It is alleged in the case filed by Shah Alam, a resident of Gandaria, that on the last Saturday around 11:30 am, BNP leaders and activists, including someone named Shawkat, assaulted local Awami League leaders and workers using sticks, machetes and rods at Murgitola intersection on Distillery Road in Gandaria.

They also reportedly detonated a crude bomb ('cocktail' explosive), resulting in seven injured Awami League leaders. According to the case statement, when the police arrived at the scene, they were attacked with bricks and sustained injuries as well.

However, during Prothom Alo's investigation, it was revealed that the person named Shawkat, mentioned in the case, had passed away due to heart ailments in December last year. The plaintiff who filed the case against the deceased individual is shown in police records as a police informant.

Moreover, the plaintiff has fabricated a false narrative about attacks on Awami League leaders and workers using batons and rods, and has also falsely implicated individuals who are already detained in prisons or residing in the United States and Malaysia.