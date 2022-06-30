Killing and humiliating teachers: Where are we heading with this intolerance?

The deputy commissioner said he was not aware of the incident. According to the police super, the situation was very heated. These statements of the top officials of the district administration and the law enforcement are unwarranted. The Narail administration and police have shown extreme irresponsibility in this incident. This is not acceptable at all that the people will take the law into their own hands and do whatever they want and the top officials of the district administration will keep their hands tied. It is important to ensure proper investigation into these incidents and their accountability.

Utpal Kumar, a teacher at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka, was beaten to death with a cricket stump on Saturday amid a disturbing situation like humiliating Swapan Kumar Biswas. This brutal killing was carried out a class ten student of that educational institution. It is learned that the teacher threatened the student for harassing another female student. On the other hand, a Rohingya youth hacked and injured a female teacher in a Rohingya camp. The religious identity of the victims of these incidents insinuate that there may be other reasons behind the social problems.