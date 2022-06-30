Killing and humiliating teachers: Where are we heading with this intolerance?

The deputy commissioner said he was not aware of the incident. According to the police super, the situation was very heated. These statements of the top officials of the district administration and the law enforcement are unwarranted. The Narail administration and police have shown extreme irresponsibility in this incident. This is not acceptable at all that the people will take the law into their own hands and do whatever they want and the top officials of the district administration will keep their hands tied. It is important to ensure proper investigation into these incidents and their accountability.
Utpal Kumar, a teacher at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka, was beaten to death with a cricket stump on Saturday amid a disturbing situation like humiliating Swapan Kumar Biswas. This brutal killing was carried out a class ten student of that educational institution. It is learned that the teacher threatened the student for harassing another female student. On the other hand, a Rohingya youth hacked and injured a female teacher in a Rohingya camp. The religious identity of the victims of these incidents insinuate that there may be other reasons behind the social problems.
There have been many more incidents of harassing teachers in the recent past. Hridoy Mandal, a science teacher in Munshiganj, was arrested allegedly for 'calming down' a group of aggrieved students and individuals.
Although he was able to return to class after his release from jail, Shyamal Kanti Bhakta, the headmaster of a school in Bandar upazila of Narayanganj, did not find any remedy for his humiliation. A few years ago, a member of parliament forced him to sit-up holding ear.
The incident of insulting teacher Swapan Kumar Biswas and the murder of Utpal Kumar have shaken the society to some extent. Teachers and students of many educational institutions, including universities, have staged protests. Some 17 eminent citizens have given statements. But it is very unfortunate that we have not been able to take a strong stand against these incidents both from state and social level.
The attitude of ignoring or avoiding these incidents for so called sensitivity or political considerations is very dangerous. We hope that the punishment of those involved in the incidents will be ensured through proper investigation and due process of law. If we do not do that, we may witness grave situation of further social degradation.