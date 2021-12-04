Let the development be balanced

A seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) reveals the dilapidated condition of roads in the capital city, at a time when school and college students have been demonstrating in demand of safe roads in Dhaka.

Once 80 per cent of the population in agriculture-based Bangladesh used to live in villages. But owing to rapid industrialisation, the population has been increasing fast in cities. This industrialisation is not balanced though. Almost all of the developmental work is being done in the capital and cities around it. At the same time, the administrative structure of uni-centered Bangladesh is Dhaka-centric. Though headquarters of a few government departments were outside Dhaka earlier, all of these have been shifted to Dhaka now. As a result, people are not only coming to Dhaka in search of work, but also for their daily affairs.