Let the verdict be implemented quickly

Where many cases take decades to be settled, the verdict in the murder case of Faisal Arefin Dipan, the proprietor of Jagriti Prakashan, within five years will be considered a positive example. Last Wednesday, the judge of the special anti-terrorism tribunal, Mojibur Rahman announced the verdict. All the eight accused were sentenced to death. Six of them are in jail and two others, including Syed Ziaul Haque, the mastermind of the incident and a former army officer, are at large.

The chargesheet and the details of the murder obtained from the court hearing are extremely brutal. The accused are members of the banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team or ABT. Later the name of this organisation was Ansar Al Islam. Many people, including Dipan, were killed on the orders of former army officer Ziaul Haque. Several of the accused in the case have stated in their confessional statements where they were planning the murder, who carried out the murder and how.