Let’s follow the path revealed by Hazrat Muhammad (PUBH)

He dedicated his life for the welfare of mankind. He was a great man who was just, honest, and truthful, one who has spent his whole life in the pursuit of human liberation and welfare. Even before his prophethood, he was awarded the title of "Al-Amin" for his honesty and truthfulness, and was accepted by all as their favourite leader.
The Prophet (PUBH) had all the unique human qualities of kindness, forgiveness, humility, tolerance and compassion. He came to the Arabian Peninsula at a time when the whole region was mired in superstition, illiteracy, sectarian violence, slavery, extreme discrimination against women and other social evils.
Tribal conflicts and deadly battles have been going on for many years. In that time of great darkness, the Prophet Muhammad (PUBH) came as a ray of hope. He has led people from the darkness of injustice and ignorance to the path of truth and justice.
He taught people about brotherhood and love for each other. He taught people to be moderate, he also practiced these in his personal life. The great prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the ideal of all time as a social reformer. In a society where female foeticide was prevalent, he established women's education and rights. Forgiveness to the enemy was one of the characteristics of his character.
If we had practiced the unique teachings of honesty, truthfulness, courtesy, modesty and humility in our personal, family and social life, there would have been no more unrest and violence in the world. Therefore, the followers of Islam should not just talk about following the ideals of the Prophet, they should nurture and practice the ideals in the mind. The bond of peace and harmony must be strengthened in the society.
This year, when the holy Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi has come, we are experiencing a black shadow of unrest in the country. And this time in Bangladesh, there have been incidents of attacks on religious minorities in different parts of Bangladesh centering on the religious festivals of the Hindu community, which is contrary to the principles and ideals of the religion of peace Islam. Such a thing should not happen if we keep in mind the great teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) on peace and brotherhood. No devout Muslim can attack people of other religions. May the teachings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) be our path.