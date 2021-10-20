Let’s follow the path revealed by Hazrat Muhammad (PUBH)

If we had practiced the unique teachings of honesty, truthfulness, courtesy, modesty and humility in our personal, family and social life, there would have been no more unrest and violence in the world. Therefore, the followers of Islam should not just talk about following the ideals of the Prophet, they should nurture and practice the ideals in the mind. The bond of peace and harmony must be strengthened in the society.

This year, when the holy Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi has come, we are experiencing a black shadow of unrest in the country. And this time in Bangladesh, there have been incidents of attacks on religious minorities in different parts of Bangladesh centering on the religious festivals of the Hindu community, which is contrary to the principles and ideals of the religion of peace Islam. Such a thing should not happen if we keep in mind the great teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) on peace and brotherhood. No devout Muslim can attack people of other religions. May the teachings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) be our path.