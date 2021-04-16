Lockdown: Everyone should behave responsibly

The gravest responsibility of the whole nation at this hour is to ensure the maximum of benefit of the countrywide eight-day lockdown enforced due to the rise in coronavirus infections and deaths. The pandemic situation is worsening rapidly. The rate of infection in two-third of the districts of the country is alarming, but people outside Dhaka seem to be less cautious and are reluctant to follow health guidelines properly. Studies reveal highly the infectious South African variant of coronavirus is infecting people in Bangladesh the most. As a result, the risk of infection has augmented significantly than any time before. The number of Covid deaths in the country has crossed 10,000. At the same time, the country reported deaths of over 90 people for second consecutive day yesterday (Thursday). The pandemic situation will get out of control if we do not take initiative to face it collectively.

People faced problems in carrying out their professional duties and to work for a living initially when the lockdown restrictions were imposed. The process of availing “movement pass” turned into a problem. That is why it has now been announced that 18 types of professionals would not require any “movement pass”. Their professional ID cards will be enough. We welcome this well-thought step of the government. At the same time, we want to say that every citizen has to be more responsible now; they should not think of moving around like normal times. There is no scope of taking the matter of leaving home lightly, unless it is essential. Public gathering must be avoided.