While the dengue situation has escalated significantly across the country, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives simply dispenses its duties by holding meetings and issuing directives . They lack both the will and the ability to monitor whether those directives are being followed.

On 19 July, the Minister of Local Government, Tajul Islam, presided over an inter-ministerial meeting on dengue prevention. During this meeting, it was decided that if premises were found to harbour dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito larvae, the building owner would receive a warning the first time and be fined upon the second instance.

With the toll of over 850 people succumbing to dengue, questions arise regarding the logic behind such a decision. If such a decision had been made earlier, the number of deaths and dengue cases could have been significantly reduced.