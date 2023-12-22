Don’t sell antibiotics without physician's advice

The recommendation from the experts of not using antibiotics without any physician’s advice must be abided by. Medicines are not sold without any physician’s prescription abroad. However, the scenario is quite the opposite in our country.

The same medicines may not work as the patterns of the diseases have changed. Research on commonly used medicines is always ongoing in advanced countries.

However, the number of such research is very low in our country. An expert has stressed on regularly updating the guidelines for using antibiotics. For that, we need more research and experimentation on commonly used medicines.

Apart from the physicians and drug sellers, the patients and their families will have to be aware about this. The tendency of using antibiotics whenever any symptom emerges should be avoided. In this case, there is no alternative to the patient's awareness.