Trader’s death in Gazipur: How many have to die in police custody?

Why didn’t the police hand over his body to his family when they went to the police station? There is enough reason to think that Rabiul Islam died in police torture. Death in custody is also a form of extrajudicial killing. If the police think that the accused have committed a punishable crime, why did not they send him to court?

Two ASIs have been withdrawn as Bason police station is responsible for the death of Rabiul. It has also been seen in the past that when any law enforcement member is accused of serious offence, he is withdrawn or closed from duty. It is only a strategy to protect the perpetrator. Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner said that necessary action will be taken based on the report of the inquiry committee. Question remains if the truth will ever come out as the committee is formed with metropolitan police officials and the accused ASIs are deployed in a station under the same metropolitan police. The matter needs to be looked into by a judicial inquiry committee. Several human rights organisations have also made similar demands.