Uzra Zeya’s visit: Govt must take responsibility for fair elections

The recent visit of Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, to Bangladesh did not yield any immediate solution to the crisis.
During the visit, Zeya and the accompanying delegation engaged in discussions with various government ministers, advisors, including prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and also held talks with representatives from the civil society.
The discussions covered a range of topics related to bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on human rights, rule of law, labour rights, freedom of expression, and other relevant issues. Additionally, the visit included conversations about the US sanctions on seven officials from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the new US visa policy.
In an interview given to news agency UNB, Uzra Zeya urged Bangladesh's political parties to shun violence and support a truly peaceful democratic process. “Well, I think one message I would underscore is urging all parties to reject violence, and to support a genuinely inclusive, peaceful, free and fair democratic process. Let's let the people of Bangladesh decide,” she told the news agency.
During the visit of the US delegation to Bangladesh, both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP organised separate rallies in Dhaka. Surprisingly, despite the proximity of the two rallies within one and a half kilometres, no violent incidents occurred.
The peaceful behaviour exhibited by both parties during the rallies was appreciated not only by the public but also by the US delegation. It transpired that political parties have the ability to hold peaceful gatherings if they are willing to do so. However, it is worth noting that in recent times, there have been numerous instances of attacks and clashes surrounding opposition party events.
Political parties have already begun analysing the significance of the US delegation's visit. The ruling party and the opposition have different interpretations of the visit. But it is not a matter of taking sides. It is important for all relevant parties to comprehend the comments made by the US Under Secretary, "Let's let the people of Bangladesh decide."
The US undersecretary stressed the importance of dialogue as a means to address the issue but indicated that she would not directly participate in it. Instead, the US delegation desires the political parties to resolve the matter through discussions.
Both Awami League and BNP have recently announced their respective "one-point demand." The Awami League asserts that the election should be conducted under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina's government. On the other hand, the BNP demands the resignation of Sheikh Hasina's government before the election.
While these demands may appear contradictory, political analysts perceive a possibility of compromise. Despite their differing positions, both parties emphasize the importance of holding fair elections. Given their shared objective, why the obstacles to fair elections cannot be overcome.
The United States advocates for fair elections in Bangladesh, and the ruling party, Awami League, has expressed its commitment to ensuring a fair electoral process this time. Similarly, the main opposition party, BNP, also shares the desire for fair elections.
While both Awami League and BNP have responsibilities in this regard, the ruling party bears the primary responsibility for taking the necessary initiatives to facilitate a fair election.
When the Awami League criticises the BNP's inflexible stance as the reason for failing to resolve issues through dialogue in the past, it is undoubtedly unwise to repeat the same approach and risk escalating the country towards conflict. The significant question remains, will the political leadership be able to take lessons from past mistakes?