Uzra Zeya’s visit: Govt must take responsibility for fair elections

The recent visit of Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, to Bangladesh did not yield any immediate solution to the crisis.

During the visit, Zeya and the accompanying delegation engaged in discussions with various government ministers, advisors, including prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and also held talks with representatives from the civil society.

The discussions covered a range of topics related to bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on human rights, rule of law, labour rights, freedom of expression, and other relevant issues. Additionally, the visit included conversations about the US sanctions on seven officials from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the new US visa policy.