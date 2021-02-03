May democracy return to Myanmar

The military coup in Myanmar has put an end to the country's nascent democratic process that began after a long-running military dictatorship. Democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections last November that created tension in her relation with the military leaders.

According to the constitution, one-fourth of the seats in parliament are reserved for army members. Still the army leadership became sceptical of their power. They brought allegations of massive fraud in the election. But the election commission could not identify any evidence that could prove the allegations.

In this context, on Sunday morning, the day the new parliament was due to convene, the army assumed power and declared a state of emergency for a year. They arrested several NLD leaders and members of parliament, including state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and president Win Myint.

It is hard to believe that the army is talking about handing over power to the people through new elections. The army leadership declared a state of emergency and cancelled internet and banking services. They were opened later, though. Army patrols have been intensified in major cities, including Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw.