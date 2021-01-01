May the pandemic end

The world is grappling with a lethal virus as the New Year arrives at our door. The COVID-19 virus that first broke out in 2019 in China spread all over the world gradually. The pandemic continued across the year 2020 and now the second wave of the infection has attacked as winter has started in various parts of the world. Coronavirus claimed 1.8 million lives worldwide so far. The number of deaths due to the virus is 7,559 in Bangladesh. Now the New Year is here. We wish to welcome 2021 with new hope and dreams. We wish a very happy new year to all.

Upon arrival of every new year we look back in retrospect at our achievements, mistakes and failure of the previous year. We do that to learn from the past. COVID-19 broke out in the country in March 2020. First detected on 8 March, the fatal infection spread all over the country gradually. We failed take the necessary measures in time. Despite the announcement of a general holiday, the authorities could not control people’s movement. It was also difficult to impose an actual lockdown in the country.