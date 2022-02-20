Minorities attacked: Break away from the culture of impunity

Local Awami League leaders, among others, were present and spoke at the protest event. None of them countered Rana Dasgupta's statement. When allegations of attacks, extortion and assault were levelled against any member of the party, the Awami League leaders say that they were opportunists and infiltrators. Although there has been talk of infiltrators for years, no action has been taken against anyone. It seems that the real Awami Leaguers are overshadowed by these infiltrators.
Not only in Satkania, but also in different parts of the country, incidents of attacks and grabbing the property of minorities are taking place. Evidence has been found that Awami League leaders and activists were involved with the opposition in these incidents. The involvement of local leaders and activists of the ruling party in the incidents that took place in Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni and Rangpur during the last Durga puja is evident.
Government policymakers claim that action is being taken against miscreants, regardless of their party affiliation. In reality, there is a huge difference between their words and actions. There is a culture of impunity for attacks on minorities.
Those who attacked and set fire to the homes and places of worship of minorities in 2011 by using fake identities of a Buddhist youth in Ramu, Cox's Bazar and a Hindu youth in Nasirnagar, Brahmanbaria in 2016 were also not brought to justice. Instead, the Awami League nominated a person accused of Nasirnagar attack for the post of chairman in the union parishad elections. The nomination was later withdrawn in the face of protests from various quarters.
When it comes to attacks on minorities, the ruling party cites the example of the BNP era. As the minorities were attacked during the BNP rule, the attacks of this period are not justified in any way. If the state believes in the rule of law, it must ensure the safety of every citizen, regardless of religion or ethnicity. Every incident should be properly investigated and those responsible should be brought to justice. No discrimination can be made regarding marginalised and minority communities.
The minorities cannot be silenced just by intimidation or radical threats. They will stop only when equality is established at all levels of the state and society and no one will be discriminated on the basis of religion or ethnicity.