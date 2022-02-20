Minorities attacked: Break away from the culture of impunity

Hardly any mishaps occur in Bangladesh where the leaders and workers of the ruling party or its allies are not involved. The involvement of Chhatra League always emerges, especially where it concerns attacks. Even people belonging to minority communities are subjected to their terror and assault. Those who chant the slogan 'Joy Bangla' during the day, attacked the houses of the minorities at night.

At around 1.30 am on 10 February, miscreants set fire to a room where patients were being treated at the house of Chandi Baidya in Keochia Union of Satkania upazila. Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Satkania Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad, said in a meeting on Friday that those who set fire to Chandi Baidya's house chanted Joy Bangla during the day and set fire to minority houses at night. Chhatra League leaders are involved in the arson attack at the house of Chandi Baidya in Satkania.