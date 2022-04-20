Mugging, stealing in capital: DMP’s advice not enough

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is concerned over the security of the dwellers in the capital. The DMP commissioner at the monthly crime review meeting on Monday said the city dwellers who are leaving Dhaka for village homes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr should keep their gold jewelry in the care of close relatives staying in the capital. In failure to find a trustworthy relative, they can keep their ornaments at the nearest police station. Since houses remain empty during Eid holidays, it is better not to keep valuables at home. Many people also keep valuables in the care of their relatives. Yet, stealing and mugging take place during Eid because other than the ornaments, people also have many pricier things like television, refrigerator, air cooler and computer at their houses and it is not possible to keep these things at the relative’s house or police station.