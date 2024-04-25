Internet usage: Why does Bangladesh still lag behind?

It is not good news at all that Bangladesh is lagging behind in terms of internet usage when the government has declared to build ‘smart Bangladesh’. According to the ‘Digital Progress and Trends Report 2023’ only 39 people in every 100 Bangladeshis use the internet, which is lower than the rate of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and several other countries with similar economic conditions.

The report presents a comparative picture of different countries on various IT (information technology) indicators, including use of the internet in the business sector and among common people.

It shows that Bangladesh is also lagging behind others in terms of usage of smartphones, internet speed and use of information and technology in the business sector. The rate of smartphone users in Bangladesh is 51.77 per cent, which is the lowest among the South Asian countries.