Nab birth certificate forgers and reduce people’s sufferings

Issuing of birth certificate is not such a difficult procedure that have to wait on for months. The councilor office in the cities and the union parishad in rural areas are vested with this task. Unfortunately, the citizens have to go through unspeakable hardship to avail the service. The situation is the same everywhere irrespective of urban or rural areas. There are allegations that the birth certificate cannot be attained without bribe.

A few days ago, in a meeting on birth registration in Dhaka, a mayor also expressed his disappointment that he has been facing public rage over birth certificate registration. The city corporation complained that the servers of the computers which are used for birth registration remain down most of the time. As a result, the service seekers have to go back without getting the service. In that meeting, the local government minister promised to allocate the necessary budget to improve the server. We have no idea as to how much that promise has been fulfilled. The incident of birth registration fraud in Chattogram is very alarming.