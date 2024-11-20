Editorial
Movement by blocking road: Stop raising demands by creating public suffering
It is important for everyone to remember that the most effective way to resolve any issue is through dialogue. The government must take decisive steps to alleviate public suffering and ensure such disruptions are minimised
It has been 100 days since the interim government took office following the student and people uprising.
During this time, people from various sectors -- students, teachers, workers, and employees -- have been blocking roads and staging protests. Dhaka, a city with an estimated population of 21 million, is officially considered the slowest city in the world, according to World Bank data.
Only the residents of Dhaka truly understand the insufferable conditions that arise when roads are blocked for hours in such a densely populated city.
A recent example of this occurred last Monday, when students from Government Titumir College blocked roads and railways, demanding the institution’s upgrade to a university.
The practice of holding protests and making demands by blocking roads has been entrenched in the country for a long time.
Political parties have typically spearheaded this approach, with political leaders often ignoring the sufferings and hardships experienced by ordinary citizens, whose rights are supposedly being claimed by these movements. Other sectors of society have also adopted this method to press their demands.
In any democratic society, it is natural for different groups to voice their grievances. However, these demands should be expressed in a formal and legal manner. Unfortunately, what we are witnessing is the opposite -- emotion seems to take precedence over reason.
It is true that during the 15 and a half years of authoritarian rule under the previous government, significant discrimination and deprivation built up among various sections of society. But does this justify everyone taking to the streets and halting traffic?
The situation became so dire that protests were banned near the residence of the Chief Adviser and the Secretariat. In an attempt to alleviate public suffering, the government decided to relocate meetings and rallies to Suhrawardy Udyan instead of Shahbagh.
Yet, the situation remains largely unchanged, as demonstrated by the ongoing protests at Titumir College.
The decision to remove seven colleges in Dhaka from the National University and affiliate them with Dhaka University was made based on individual preferences, without any proper process.
As a result, the students of these seven colleges have faced continuous suffering from the outset.
They were forced to protest over various issues, including exams and results. After the interim government took office, the Ministry of Education formed a committee on 13 October to address the students' concerns.
It is reasonable to wait for the committee’s decision. However, in the meantime, students from Titumir College began a movement demanding their institution be upgraded to a university.
They staged protests in two phases by blocking roads in Mohakhali, a vital hub in Dhaka’s transport network, bringing the entire city to a standstill.
The blockade of railway tracks also halted train services for several hours. In the chaos, some students threw stones and bricks in an attempt to stop moving trains, resulting in injuries, including women and children. This is both unexpected and unwarranted. We expect students to demonstrate tolerance and responsibility in their actions.
We believe that the students of Titumir College should present their demands to the government through student representatives. To prevent incidents like the one surrounding the Titumir College students' movement from recurring in the future, it is crucial for the government to respond swiftly.
It is important for everyone to remember that the most effective way to resolve any issue is through dialogue. The government must take decisive steps to alleviate public suffering and ensure such disruptions are minimised.