Movement by blocking road: Stop raising demands by creating public suffering

It is true that during the 15 and a half years of authoritarian rule under the previous government, significant discrimination and deprivation built up among various sections of society. But does this justify everyone taking to the streets and halting traffic?

The situation became so dire that protests were banned near the residence of the Chief Adviser and the Secretariat. In an attempt to alleviate public suffering, the government decided to relocate meetings and rallies to Suhrawardy Udyan instead of Shahbagh.

Yet, the situation remains largely unchanged, as demonstrated by the ongoing protests at Titumir College.

The decision to remove seven colleges in Dhaka from the National University and affiliate them with Dhaka University was made based on individual preferences, without any proper process.

As a result, the students of these seven colleges have faced continuous suffering from the outset.

They were forced to protest over various issues, including exams and results. After the interim government took office, the Ministry of Education formed a committee on 13 October to address the students' concerns.