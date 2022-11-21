How long this dire situation will last

We are waiting for a day when boys and girls will be seen equal and there will be no disparity.

It is necessary to ensure basic rights of children, such as food, clothes, accommodation, education and health, to make them good citizens, but we cannot do it even after 50 years of independence. Millions of children are subject to forced labour because of poverty. Many people also used these children in various criminal acts in their individual and group interests. If any child gets involved in criminal activities willingly or at the provocation of any other person, it is the responsibility of the state and the society to bring them back on the right path. That is why any child getting involved criminal activities is sent to a correction centre, what is the government names as child development centre.