TCB sales: Increase supply, ease the sufferings of the poor

Recently commerce minister Tipu Munshi said, the standard of living of 40 million people in Bangladesh is equal to that of Europe. The minister meant the people have the ability to purchase daily essentials even if the prices have increased. But the honourable minister did not say what is the standard of living of the 40 million or more people of low-income category currently.

One need not go far to find these low-income people. They can be found in the long queue in front of the TCB trucks that are selling daily essentials. After a hiatus of almost one and a half years TCB has started to sell four daily essentials to lower income people at a rate lower than the market price. This initiative has been taken with the aid of subsidies to provide commodities to lower income people.