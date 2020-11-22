No accountability for fire at power substations

The series fire incidents at some power substations at Kumargaon in Sylhet on Tuesday have raised questions. Why and how do the substations catch fire on a regular basis despite modern technology? At least five accidents had happened in substations in four districts earlier this year.

Every fire accident causes suffering to the power consumers. The Tuesday fire took place at a substation that transmits electricity to around 432 thousand consumers across Sylhet and Sunamganj. Due to the fire, power supply to vast areas of the two districts snapped. Eventually, people suffered acute water scarcity. Household chores, office work and business activities were disrupted. Power supply has not been restored in many parts of the two districts even in a week. People are now suffering repeated power cuts. It is fortunate that the fire did not cause casualties, but the negative impact of such accidents cannot be overlooked.