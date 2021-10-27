No alternative to increasing import as we're lagging behind in vaccination

The main reason for the slow pace in the procurement of the vaccine is that the exporting countries and COVAX are unable to supply rapidly as per the demand. In this case, we need to intensify our communications at the commercial and diplomatic levels. We have been saying from the start that we should give all-out efforts for the procurement of the vaccine. We also have to ensure that Bangladesh is not victimised by geopolitics. As coronavirus is a global problem, the exporting and manufacturing countries cannot deprive others of the vaccine.

The experts are not sure about the durability of the effectiveness of the vaccine or whether a booster dose is needed or not. Even if it has a long lasting effect, we should have the preparation for booster dose. And if the effectiveness of the vaccine is short, the booster dose should be administered quickly. In that case, the government should intensify its effort to procure the vaccine as per the target in the shortest possible time. And it seems there is no alternative to achieve the capability of producing vaccines in the country for the long term solution to this problem.