Dhaka WASA: Supply fresh water before raising the price

According to Dhaka WASA’s proposal, the customers have been divided into five categories - upper class, upper middle class, middle class, lower middle class and lower class people, who will have to pay five types of prices. Those who live in flats of more than 2,500 sqf belong to the upper class; those living in 1,500 to 2,500 sqf flats are upper middle class; those residing in flats of 1,000-1,500 sqf have been classified as middle class and those staying in below 1,000 sqf flats are lower middle class people.

There is no question about this stratification by the WASA right now. In fact this is a good initiative that the service provider wants to charge the people according to their income. But Dhaka WASA needs to ensure the supply of fresh water before raising the price. The water that this organisation is supplying to the Dhaka residents cannot be drunk without boiling. Apart from this, there are also complaints of dirt and bad smell in water in many areas.

Since Taqsem A. Khan’s taking charge as managing director of Dhaka WASA, the service quality of this organisation worsened, but his salary and allowances increased. The government may consider him as essential to Dhaka WASA, but nobody seems to care whether the residents of Dhaka are getting clean water or not. The rich are drinking bottled water but the low-income people have no alternatives to boil water to drink it.