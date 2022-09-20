Decision against public interest for whose sake

According to the food ministry, currently, there are stocks of 1.74 million tonnes of rice and 135,000 tonnes of wheat in the country. Yet, the government are going to pay higher price than that of international market to import rice from Vietnam and Myanmar. Such allegation is not new in purchasing foods at the government level. But economy of the country is facing a crisis due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war; various austerity measures have been taken to save fuel and dollars, and experts think that foods should be purchased at the lowest price amidst such a situation. But, the procurement nature and process of the food ministry may seem that they are spending the government fund in accordance with their wish.