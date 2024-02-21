Amar Ekushey: Use Bangla at all public and state levels

When the 21 February arrives, policymakers of the government become vocal and issue statements on introducing Bangla at all levels. Last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasised literary translation while inaugurating the Amar Ekushey Book Fair. Literary translation indicates the translation of the best works of Bangla into foreign languages and vice versa, but we do not know whether any initiative has been undertaken over the past year on this matter.

There are people of other languages than Bangla in Bangladesh. If we want to establish the dignity of our mother tongue, the rights of people of other languages must be established. The International Mother Language Institute was established to introduce the people of Bangladesh to the people of various languages, as well as to research and practice those languages. It was a great initiative, but activities of the Institute are limited to formalities to many extents, and that is in no way wanted.

If we become truly respectful to language martyrs, then we must not limit the 21 February to rites and rituals, but must realise its meaning. The dignity of Bangla must be established at all levels, as well work must be carried out for the development of the languages of other people living in Bangladesh. Private firms should also step forward along with the government. We will learn any language, if necessary, but not by neglecting our mother tongue.

Everyone in the country must be inspired by the spirit of Amar Ekushey.