St Martin’s Island under threat: No tourism by destroying environment

In 1999, the forest department declared the country lone coral reef island St Martin’s Island as Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) in a bid to protect its biodiversity. The environment ministry on 4 January 2021 declared an area of 1,743-sq km adjacent to St Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal as the marine protected area in light with the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act.

How can illegal structures be erected on an island that has been declared ecologically critical? The environment department has spoken about restricting movement of tourists on the island at various times but that is not being implemented. This time, the draft instructions have mentioned various initiatives including online registration prior to visiting the island, stopping registration after a certain number and banning tourist’s night stay at the island.