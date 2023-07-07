Labour leader Shahidul murder: Arrest the killers now

Can anything be more tragic and inconceivable than a labour leader meeting a tragic end in an attack on his way back from negotiations with factory owners to retrieve unpaid wages for the workers?

As Prothom Alo reports, labour leader Shahidul Islam was assaulted while returning from Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited in Tongi, Gazipur, where he had been discussing the unresolved wages of workers on 25 June night, just before Eid. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Two other labour leaders, Mustafa and Md Sharif, who were accompanying him during the incident, sustained injuries but are now in the process of recovery.

The deceased Shahidul Islam, was the president in the Gazipur district wing of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation. The organisation's central president, Kalpana Akhtar, has filed a case at the Tongi West Police Station, naming six individuals. Among them, five are associated with a different labour organisation. Kalpana Akhtar has accused the attackers of being hired by the factory owner. However, the factory owner denies any involvement in the incident.